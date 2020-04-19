COVID-19: Normalcy will return to world soon — Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said on Sunday normalcy would soon return to the world after the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Nigerians to keep hope alive.

Adeboye, who stated this during an online service shown on Dove Television, implored the nations of the world to remember to give God the glory when the COVID-19 is over.

The RCCG General Overseer also commended the Federal Government for its efforts at containing the pandemic.

He urged Nigerians to continue with standard observance directed by health authorities for curbing the pandemic.

Adeboye said: “I thank the government for the effort they made, I believe they have done creditably well because they have had to deal with a situation, a kind they have never seen before.

“I suggest that in future, they will include in all their committees, religious heads so that they can help them with the spiritual aspects of this warfare.

“We will all admit that it’s not just our ability or power that is giving us this victory but from God.

“This virus will rescind but not completely disappear, only by God’s divine perfect intervention when we give Him all the Glory.”

The cleric urged Christians to help the needy at this perilous time in their various residences just as the church has laid the example.

He also advised Christian faithful to keep praying for mercy over the nation, even as the prayer warriors have been praying for the same round the clock at the RCCG headquarter, areas and parishes.

Adeboye encouraged Christians and indeed all Nigerians not to let the pandemic take over their mind and prayer but to be strong, obedient to instructions and directives as well as be optimistic.

He added: “After the lockdown, everyone should sanitise their environment before it finally begins to rain in the country.

“Although the nation is faced with obstacles of different kinds during this quarantine period but we’ll joyfully recover from it soon.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: