COVID-19: Nigeria now has nine testing facilities

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria has now boasted it’s testing capacity for COVID-19 with additional facility bringing to a total of nine centres across the country.

According to the Official twitter handle of NCDC, “the Lagos State Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory has been activated for #COVID19 testing. This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 9. In progress- Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State already had two testing facilities, one at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, the new facility at Mainland Hospital Yaba will bring to total three testing facilities in Lagos.

Also, Oyo, Osun, Abuja, Edo, Ebonyi State has one testing facility each while Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna are in the process of acquire their own facility.

