COVID-19 lockdown: World-class models cook, feed indigents in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

With COVID-19 ravaging the world and states in Nigeria locked down, some fashion models have taken to feeding the indigents in Lagos State.

Led by Uchenna Okwudima, the models, who have walked runways across Europe donning the best fashion labels, now spend their time cooking and serving food to Lagosians in need, as the COVID-19 lockdown takes its toll.

Uchenna, Founder of Lekki, Lagos-based Mybooker Model Nigeria, told newsmen it is not just about giving back to the society, but doing what is right.

He said: “I was taking a stroll when I noticed a lot of people begging for arms. I went home that day and began to think about helping out with the little I have. That was how the project started.”

He noted that it was in that spirit that his agency’s models and he became cooks and food servers for those who are hungry.

He said: “In moments like this, we must come together and lend a helping hand naturally.

“Taking care of the needy is not an indictment of governments, but complementary and a thing of love.

“Our target was to feed 200 people in Lekki every day for one month. But we soon discovered that more people needed the food. So we extended the palliative scheme to Ajegunle, Olodi-Apapa.”

The “lunch box by Mybooker” the models distribute contain, at different times, rice, beans, soft drinks, noodles, bread, potatoes, yam and apples.

Asked how he funds the project, the soft-spoken modeling guru said “personal funds,” as he turns to the beneficiaries to enforce social distancing after sanitising their hands.

Also, he added, the second generation of Hong Kong/Chinese in Nigeria pitched in, as well as some indigenous firms.

These models, checks revealed, have strutted their stuffs on runways across the globe with Prada, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Valentino, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tomford, Burberry, Off White, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Benetton, Jacquemus, Dries Van Noten, Loewe.

Others are Moncler, Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo, Thombrowny, J W Anderson, Paul Smith, Dunhill, Bottega Veneta, Hugo Boss, Sacai, Ami Paris, Raf, Simons, Rick Owens, Kappa, Toga, Acoldwall.

“If after one month the resources are still available,” Uchenna said, as he controls a long queue of expectant Achakpo residents, “we will continue with the feeding.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: