Covid-19: Social media influencers, celebrities threat to modeling industry in Nigeria – Olorunnihi

It’s not always easy for Nigerian models to succeed in the fashion industry, which has been known in the past to be discriminatory.

Before Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, some Nigerian companies and brands have resulted to divert their attentions to Celebrities and Social Media Influencers which has put models Bank accounts on red and jobs on hold.

Like other profession that suffered setback, models staying at home are struggling to feed. Being a model with various challenges, struggled of reducing food intake for the fear of adding weight, yet, social media influencers have stolen the model space.

Speaking with one of the organizers of My Perfect Pics Contest, Mr Goke Olorunnihi, the concept of the online Beauty Contest is to encourage Nigerian Models to earn even while they stay at home and maintaining a social distance.

The contest started in July and has produced a winner for the month of July in the person of Janet Akor. She won for herself 30,000 Naira and a spot in the grand finale.

Participation in the contest is via the website www.myperfectpics.net where contestants are required to upload their picture.

Olorunnihi lamented how young working models now resolved to other profession, abandoning their dream career because of discrimination and the new waves in town.

He said, “We hardly see Nigerian companies looking for a model to advertise their products, they are now targeting social media influencers and celebrities, which is killing the Modelling Industry in Nigeria.

In her word, the public relations manager for the My Perfect Pics project, Olayemi Esan said, during Lockdown, Models could not feed. “The modelling business in Nigeria is still growing and yet to have a proper structure, therefore some models, especially the up-comers, are not having stable incomes. The reason why, we organized an online Beauty Contest, my Perfect Pics Contest, to keep the fire burning in them and to keep hope alive.

Contestants are to upload their pictures on our website after registering with one thousand Naira and get friends to vote for them. Winner wins gets N50,000, a spot in the grand finale and products from our sponsor Aprilstore and Zemfragrance n more.1st and 2nd Runner ups = N5000 each. 08067019348 or 08035132961

The finale, a live photoshoot of all the monthly winners from July to November, will be done in front of live judges and live audience. The grand finale contestants will compete to win a year modelling contract, N200,000 and other prizes from sponsors.

A winner will emerge by a cumulative votes from the public and the judges.

VANGUARD

