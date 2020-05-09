Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

As a way of easing the burden of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on vulnerable members of the public, banking and payment services provider, eTranzact International is feeding the poor in Lagos, reaching over 2,000 people.

The feeding project, according to the company, was a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

ALSO READ:

Designed to provide food daily to the vulnerable in the society, began with those around its immediate corporate office premises and host community on Adeyemo Alakija Street, Engineering Close, Keystone Bank Crescent and Idowu Taylor Street, all in Victoria Island.

MD/CEO of eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, said: “We are glad to meet the very important need of providing food for those who cannot afford to feed themselves due to the COVID-19 situation.

“As a company, we understand the need to feed the hungry and vulnerable. We have been overwhelmed by the responses so far.”

On eTranzact feeding the poor in Lagos, Toluwalope added that the daily exercise has helped to lessen the tension and allayed the fears in the minds of these vulnerable people whose livelihood has been halted as a result of the lockdown.

He said: “Let’s continue to follow the NCDC and Lagos State Government directives as we endeavour to stay safe, practise social distancing and observe all hygienic protocol.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: