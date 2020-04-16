COVID-19:  Kaduna widows, orphans get palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A Kaduna-based Non-governmental organization, Okuma Sunday Foundation, has identified many widows in Kaduna and donated food items to them.

The Foundation said widows, especially those in Barnawa and Sabo communities of Kaduna state,were the most vulnerable.

While presenting rice, beans, grains, yams and indomie to the widows in Sabo, Kaduna, the Country Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Chioma Okuma, said the distribution of the items were to help cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by the state government.

She said together, they would help at curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kaduna State.

“The gesture is to help the most vulnerable within the Muslim and Akwa Ibom communities in Kaduna.We hope it will cushion the effects of the stay-at-home order, ” she said.

She said that the gesture was to further encourage people to stay at home to curtail the spread of the disease, and in celebration of the Easter.

Mrs. Chioma Okuma advised people to observe government measures to prevent further spread of the virus in our communities.

She commended Governor Nasiru El-Rufai for the measures taken to contain Covid–19 in Kaduna state and for the palliatives put in place to minimize the impact of the stay at home order, particularly to the down trodden.

She reminded the people that government’s action was for the best interest of all, stressing that flouting the order was a show of ignorance of the negative effects of the Corona virus pandemic presently ravaging the world.

Speaking at the presentation of the items, the President of Ibibio People’s Forum, Akparawa Fernando Ufot, commended the selfless efforts of Okuma Sunday Foundation.

He said that it was virtually impracticable for only government to dole out palliatives to everyone at this point in time and called on other public spirited individuals and organizations to assist in alleviating the sufferings of the citizenry.

Women and youths as active members of the society, according to him, could do a lot in influencing government policies and programmes.

He stressed that their support and cooperation could ensure the successful implementation of the lockdown in the state.

He said Covid-19 had proven not to be respecter of age, status, religion or nationality and the youths across the country should encourage government to win the war against the virus by ensuring total compliance with the lockdown in their localities.

