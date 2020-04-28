COVID-19: FCT Enforcement team to undergo compulsory testing

Kindly Share This Story:

.Arrests Imam, others for lockdown violations

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Administration has directed all members of its Ministerial Enforcement team to undergo compulsory testing for COVID-19.

Chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah stated this Tuesday in Abuja after health officials from the FCT Health Emergency COVID-19 Response Team sensitized the personnel during their early morning parade at the Eagle Square.

Speaking on the rationale for the tests, Attah said; “the Enforcement personnel drawn from the Nigerian Police, DSS, Civil Defence Corps, FRSC, DRTS, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the AMAC Marshal are frontline workers. We are the ones who have regular contact with members of the public”.

He added that; “the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat will give us a timetable for the testing which will last for five days”

Meanwhile, the ministerial Enforcement task team also visited the Bureau de change mosque/prayer ground at Wuse Zone 4 where worshippers were seen gathered in large numbers conducting prayers.

“The Imam of the mosque and some leaders were arrested and taken to the mobile court while others fled into nearby bushes to escape arrest”, Attah said.

The Enforcement team also accompanied officials of the Development Control Department to Paipe settlement located along the Idu Train Station road to remove illegal structures which are being constructed under the cover of the lockdown.

