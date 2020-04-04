COVID-19: Akeredolu allays fears on first index case of COVID-19 in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it has little or no expansion potential, Ondo to build three more isolation centres

Dayo Johnson – Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has allayed the fear of the people of the state over the confirmed index case of a returnee military Army officer who tested positive to COVID- 19 pandemics.

Akeredolu pointed out that “the confirmed index case recorded has little or no expansion potential.

He, however, said that the COVID-19 patients would not be taken to Lagos State for treatment “because we have the capacity to treat him in the state.

” The contact tracing has been confined to the military barrack as the patient was in self-isolation since he returned from Indian.

This is coming as the state government announced plans to establish three additional isolation centres in lkare, Ondo and Ilutuntun in Okitipupa council area of the state.

Addressing a Press Conference in Akure, the governor said “the army officer had voluntarily isolated himself as soon as he arrived the country from India over a week ago.

The Governor said: “When you trace the history of the officer, you will know that it leads us to little or no potential expansion. He came and put himself in isolation, The Brigade Commander spoke with me and confirmed this to me. All we have to do to prevent the spread of the virus has been done with this man in self-isolation.

“I want to talk to our people and allay their fears, there is no need to panic. This has been contained within a room. Remember I took the lead in subjecting myself to test because I felt I have been out of the state.

“However, we appeal to all and sundry not to panic as both the NCDC and the State Inter-ministerial Committee have jointly commenced efforts to effect needful protocols in line with COVID-19.

The governor said that “the one confirmed case is not unexpected, adding that the people must not be too anxious and should continue to practice social distancing and cleanliness by washing their hands with water and soap.

“People recover from this disease its not a killer disease. I want to assure that the military officer will recover. The state government is currently managing him at our isolation centre here in Akure.

“lt is a not rich man disease, its real. We will continue with the federal govt and the NCDC. We will fight this battle together and we will win.

On the palliative measures, the governor said the government was targeting over 2000 vulnerable people or more adding that “if we have enough funds we will reach out to as many vulnerable people as possible.

Akeredolu added that “the committee on relief distribution will operate, purchase and share foodstuffs through the local government areas.”

