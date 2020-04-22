Coronavirus: Edo records two new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death, reassuring that the state government has intensified measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said Edo now has 17 confirmed cases, two deaths, 8 active cases, 7 discharged persons and 142 suspected cases spread across 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to him, while Oredo LGA has 59 suspected cases, Esan-West, Egor, and Esan Central have 20, 13 and 15 respectively. Others are Ikpoba-Okha (9), Esan North East (7), Etsako west (5), Ovia North East (7), Owan West (1), Orhionwon (1), Etsako East (1), Uhunmwode (2), Owan East (1), and Ovia South West (1) LGAs.

He noted that the 17 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode LGAs, noting that a total of 346 persons with various levels of contacts with confirmed cases have been line-listed and are being followed-up.

The commissioner assured that the remaining eight active cases in the state are being managed at various isolation centres and are responding well to treatment.

Okundia urged all residents to make themselves available for screening, which is currently ongoing at different centres across the state, adding that the screening exercise will help government ascertain the pattern of spread in order to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

He said, “As the government intensifies efforts at curtailing the spread of this infectious disease in Edo State, we urge all citizens to abide strictly with government directives on social distancing, use of facemask in the public, regular handwashing with soap and running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, cough etiquette and compliance with the stay-at-home order.

Also, we appeal to everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for the screening, testing and treatment as prompt detection and treatment increase the chances of survival. COVID-19 is not a death sentence and not a lifelong disease. Once treated and discharged, you are free to live a normal life.”

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call these toll-free lines that have been activated by Edo State Government for assistance: 08001235111 or 08002200110.”

