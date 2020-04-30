Chevelle Franklyn drops dual release

Kindly Share This Story:

As the world continues to grapple with lives lost and lessons of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), International Psalmist Chevelle Franklyn churns out new music to uplift the spirit, “Go In Your Strength” alongside a bonus track “iPrevail” are now officially out!

The bonus track, iPrevail, is indeed one for the times. In power and assurance, the hook croons: “By the blood of Jesus, I prevail over sickness”

By the blood of Jesus, I prevail over sickness.

iPrevail, iPrevail, iPrevail, iPrevail”.

Speaking on her career so far she shares, ‘I have seen people get healed and delivered through the Ministry, to God be all glory. All my experience has not been the best but I’ve learned from them all. God has given me the opportunity to bless so many around the world. And hearing the many testimonies has been fantastic.

I’m eternally grateful to God for the gift He has given me. God has blessed me to be able to travel to about 47 different countries different countries. To introduce people to His presence, His Love and His Son Jesus.’

Chevelle Franklyn is a renowned multi-award winning Carribean worship minister. She has on several editions, graced the stage of Africa’s biggest gospel concert The Experience Lagos, and remains a respected voice in the worship music ministry.

For more than three decades, Chevelle has toured the world, to countries such as the United Kingdom, The Middle East, Asia, Austria, Germany, Holland, France, the US, Nigeria and multiple African countries. She has collaborated with renowned artists such as Donnie McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Micah Stampley and Lionel Petersen.

Talking about coming to Africa she added, ‘I first went to Africa with my own agenda to do only two songs. “I prevail” and “Go in your strength” was not what I went there to do. In the midst of it all God spoke and he gave me “Go in Your Strength” and then lead me to do the song “I prevail” that song I wrote over 4 years ago.’

