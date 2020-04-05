Carragher names CB who was ‘basically a better version of me’

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea hero John Terry “was basically a better version of me”.

Carragher and Terry are often named among the Premier League’s greatest center-halves, with the former a one-club legend at Liverpool and the latter a five-time champion with Chelsea.

Terry enjoyed the greater degree of success, however, matching Carragher for Champions Leagues and UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues while winning the FA Cup more often and claiming twice as many international caps for England.

Carragher, while being disappointed with Liverpool, recognises that his compatriot was the superior player.

“John Terry was basically a better version of me,” he told Sky Sports’ Off Script podcast.

“He was bigger, more powerful, better quality on the ball as well. He was one who when you trained with him went up a level in your eyes. You knew he was a great player.

“Technically, he’s a lot better than he’s given credit for. People always talk about John Terry being this man who put his head and his body in front of everything – and he would – and we talk about Rio Ferdinand being the player who was great on the ball. But we forget that Rio was a great defender and that John Terry was great on the ball.

“John Terry could pass the ball 60 or 70 yards with his left foot – the best ball-playing center-back in the world would struggle to do that. So he was definitely one that you’d think was a top player, and you’d see that with England.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: