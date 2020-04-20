BREAKING: Nigeria records 38 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 665.

The NCDC, late Monday night also revealed that 188 cases have since been discharged with the death toll at 22.

For the first time in a long while, Lagos State, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 did not record a new case.

Kano State has 23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one in FCT, one in Sokoto and another one in Ekiti.

A total of 26 states including the FCT have recorded cases of COVID.

“As at 11:10pm 20th April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos- 376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3, Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5, Sokoto-1.

Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020

