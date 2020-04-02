BREAKING: Calabar mall collapses [Video]

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

A part of the mall located in Calabar, Cross River State, has reportedly collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, some cars belonging to customers were damaged.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the collapse and the number of casualties were yet to be ascertained.

Watch video of the collapsed building below:

*This Is a breaking story and will be updated soon*

