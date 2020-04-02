BREAKING: Calabar mall collapses [Video]

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
A part of the mall located in Calabar, Cross River State, has reportedly collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
According to an eyewitness, some cars belonging to customers were damaged.
As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the collapse and the number of casualties were yet to be ascertained.
Watch video of the collapsed building below:
*This Is a breaking story and will be updated soon*
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.