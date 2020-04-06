Bauchi to establish testing centre for coronavirus — Dep. Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has said it will soon get a testing center for coronavirus in Bauchi.

The government cited concerns bordering on the far distance of testing centre in Abuja and other difficulties encountered in getting suspected coronavirus patients tested.

The Deputy governor, Baba Tela disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday at the Government House Bauchi.

He said the establishment of a testing center in the state will ensure prompt and timely testing of patients infected with the virus.

“Citing of a centre here in Bauchi can reduce the difficulties we usually face before accessing equipment for testing samples from Bauchi, for coronavirus in Abuja. Therefore, we are planning to cite the centre here. If this is actualized, we can conduct our tests in Bauchi easily without any hitches.

“Our government is working assiduously in close collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the actualization of the establishment of a testing center for coronavirus in the state,” he said.

The deputy governor, who is also the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19 further expressed concern over the alleged noncompliance to the directive of the closure of borders.

He stressed that the measure is to ensure effective coordination in the management of the spread of the virus.

vanguard

