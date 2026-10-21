NCC, Customs move against non-compliant mobile devices

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has announced plans to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to check non-compliant mobile devices entering the country.

It warned that devices that failed to meet regulatory requirements might be blocked from accessing telecommunications networks.

The commission said the initiative would improve the monitoring of imported devices, ensure compliance with applicable duties and promote fair competition among businesses in the communications equipment market.

In a notice issued on October 19, 2026, the NCC reminded manufacturers, importers, distributors, dealers and retailers of their obligations under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Type Approval Regulations 2024 and the Type Approval Business Rules 2024.

The commission stated that all device models intended for importation, assembly, distribution or sale in Nigeria must obtain the required type approval.

It said: “All device models intended for importation, assembly and distribution or sale in Nigeria must have obtained the required NCC Type Approval.”

The requirement, according to the NCC, is backed by Section 132 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and Regulation 4 of the Type Approval Regulations 2024.

As part of the compliance process, Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs, Original Device Manufacturers, ODMs, importers and other responsible suppliers are required to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity, IMEI, information of individual devices through approved channels for verification before sale and distribution.

The commission also directed distributors, dealers and retailers to examine devices already in their stock and work with suppliers to resolve any outstanding compliance issues.

Newly imported devices must equally satisfy the applicable approval and verification requirements before being placed on the market.

Explaining the enforcement measures, the NCC said it was strengthening monitoring through technology-enabled verification to identify irregularities in the importation and distribution of communications devices.

“The automated Type Approval Compliance process will strengthen the Commission’s oversight of devices entering the Nigerian market and improve its ability to identify potential irregularities in their importation and distribution,” it said.

The commission disclosed that it had engaged manufacturers, importers and relevant industry associations, urging businesses that required clarification to seek guidance through its approved onboarding and support channels.

It warned that, upon full implementation, devices that fail to meet applicable requirements may be restricted from accessing Nigerian mobile telecommunications networks in line with the approved enforcement framework.

The NCC said the initiative was intended to protect consumers and ensure that businesses complying with regulatory requirements were not disadvantaged by those that failed to meet their obligations.

Stakeholders seeking compliance guidance and onboarding assistance were advised to its website.

Vanguard News