Defection of some candidates to APC good riddance to bad rubbish — NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE national leadership of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has described the defection of some of its members to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as good riddance to bad rubbish.

In a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the alleged that some of its candidates had been bribed by APC to defect to the ruling party.

According to Director, the NDC is fully aware of what he described as the desperate and malicious tactics of the APC, which has resorted to offering money, political appointments and other material incentives to induce some money-minded candidates of the party to jump ship and defect to its sinking fold.

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, that some candidates of our party have been bribed by the APC to defect to the ruling and ruinous All Progressives Congress, APC, obviously for pecuniary reasons.

“The NDC is fully aware of the desperate and malicious tactics of the APC, which has resorted to offering money, political appointments, and other material incentives to induce some money minded candidates of our party to jump ship and defect to its sinking fold.

“For those who have fallen for this bait, it is clear that they lack the values, virtues, and ideological commitment associated with our great party.

“They were never truly of us. To them, we say good riddance to bad rubbish, and we wish them luck in their political misadventures.

“In line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, the party will immediately conduct fresh congresses to elect credible, competent and trustworthy candidates to replace the defectors in the affected constituency.”

“We wish to reassure our teeming party members, supporters, and well-meaning Nigerians not to be perturbed by the antics of the ruling party in bribing a few of our members. These are the last kicks of a dying horse that has seen the handwriting on the wall of its imminent defeat.

“NDC remains resolutely committed to its historic mission of rescuing our country from the vice grip of the buccaneers in power and give Nigerians the good governance, security and prosperity they so richly desire. A New Nigeria is POssible. We can do it!”

Vanguard News