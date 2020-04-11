Aftermath Twitter protest, Akeredolu rescinds on lockdown relaxation in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu Oluwarotimi, Saturday, rescinded on lockdown relaxation in the state following a staged Twitter protest led by Oluyemi Fasipe, a human right social media influencer.

Earlier, Mr Fasipe tweeted on his official handle following the second index case recorded, agitating for a reversal of the initial plan of the State Government to allow Christian faithful hold Easter service in the state.

He tweeted; “Good evening Mr Governor, @RotimiAkeredolu

. Now that we have just confirmed another case of #COVID19 in Ondo State, can we reverse the ban lift immediately?

“We can’t afford any sort of gathering right now, it’s too risky.”

Good morning everyone, I need you all to help add your voice to #LockDownOndo. Please tag the Governor, @RotimiAkeredolu as many times as possible. We have recorded a 2nd confirmed case of #COVID19 in Ondo State and some people are planning to gather tomorrow for Easter. Pls RT — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) April 11, 2020

Collaborating with the above view, a Twitter handler with the name Olayinka Tunbosun, said: “He should pls reverse the ban, most especially for our elderly people that can’t do without going to church, they are more at higher risk of the virus and even more vulnerable, we don’t want to lose our loved ones now to this deadly virus Folded hands folded hands folded hands nah beg we beg.”

Another Twitter user, @ifeoludavies said; “If the State government doesn’t reverse the ban, it’s advisable people sit in their houses and implore their folks to do the same. We can be responsible if our government chooses not to and help keep the number at the barest minimum.”

Ayowole Ogundare begged the Governor to reserve the order, stressing the dangers involved if the government act otherwise.

In reaction, the Governor took to his social media handles to announce the conclusion of his meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state amid the protest.

“I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all, ” he tweeted.

I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 11, 2020

