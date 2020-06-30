Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

On 2:42 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state today said he has tested positive to COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu on his verified twitter handle, said he got confirmation of a positive result for COVID- 19 Tuesday morning.

According to him “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19.

“I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

READ ALSO: Governor Akeredolu, Deputy in verbal war over impeachment plot

” I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.

“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.” – Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

The COVID-19 as of today stood at 308.

A fresh 32 cases were recorded yesterday just as the spike in the disease had become worrisome across the state.

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!