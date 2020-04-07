7 days after lockdown: ‘Better to be killed by COVID-19 than hunger’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mike Ebonugwo, Levinus Nwabughiogu & James Ogunnaike

One week after the COVID-19 lockdown, being forced by a presidential order to stay at home, away from their offices and business premises, Nigerians have said it is better to be killed by coronavirus than by hunger.

Especially in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, residents have been telling tales of woes to whoever cares to listen. For most of them, it is a case of being asked to choose between two evils: coronavirus and hunger.

Some of them readily chose to dare the deadly virus in order to fix what has become a ravaging hunger.

This has created serious enforcement challenges for men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs; Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, NCDC in Abuja, for instance. They have had their hands full at major junctions and residential areas while trying to enforce the orders.

Ikaro Attah, Chairman of the FCT Task Force on COVID-19 told Vanguard the level of compliance was good. He said: “It differs from place to place. In the city centre, we can say it is 95 percent. Karu, Nyanya, Kubuwa, we can say it is about 60 percent. The people at the suburb see it as a rich man’s sickness. The metropolis has strong compliance. The religious bodies, churches and mosques complied. As at yesterday, Sunday, it was about 97 percent compliance, churches and mosques”.

But it is obvious that following the enforced compulsory holidays, boredom has become the lot of the people. Though the lockdown was necessary, the experience to some residents is however not palatable. Some of them shared their experiences with Vanguard.

Better to be killed by Coronavirus than hunger

Akachi Nwachukwu, a banker living in the satellite town of Lugbe, said: “My experience is that the lockdown has not served the purpose it was meant for. It is only the city centre that is being observed and also civil servants are enjoying because at the end of the month they receive alert of their salary.

“In the satellite town like in Lugbe where I stay, it’s not being observed as all business places are opened, including those not running essential services. For the children who are at home, they engage their time playing football which is a body-contact sport. Our economy is built on the informal sector, so government did not take such into consideration before issuing the COVID-19 lockdown. The palliative is not seen. So, most residents said instead of hunger virus to kill them at home, it is better they have the Coronavirus.

“For the few that have decided to comply, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC is not helping matters as the power situation is appalling and the weather is not helping matters also. I think a review should be done taking into consideration the indices as the figures continue to rise instead of decrease since the lockdown started”.

I now imagine life in Prison— Arnold Anucha, President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths, FCT Chapter

“My experience has been passive as I have no option against it. While daily routines of waking up early by 5.00am to prepare the children for school, rushing to the office and or meeting up with several other appointments, hanging out with friends, arranging clothes and wears according to appointments and many other daily routines are adversely affected. On the other side I have learnt a lot, had enough rest, do physical exercises, read and watch TV more often.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has more adverse effects than expected and it has also taught me humility. To enumerate, the following are a brief experience I have gathered within this period: Financial limitations: I have been limited financially, daily business could no longer be conducted. Buying and selling at will becomes a mirage. And my spending urge and desire completely reduced.”

Is this the end of the world?— Mrs. Chinyere Uzoma

“I am an international business woman operating from Garki Model Market. Sitting at home has cost me alot. Right now, I am very, very tired not knowing what to do. For the past six or seven years, I have never sat in a place for two days without moving around, without doing my business or meeting friends. Sitting down at home doing nothing except my spiritual growth, spending money without replacing same. Sitting at home has made me to add weight, visit friends and relatives and loved ones. Sometimes I get tired and lazy and I don’t like it. It has compelled me to do things I don’t like. My visa to China is about to expire; I can’t buy or sell. Is it the end of the world?”

In everything, we give thanks to God. I work from home —Alex Kamalu, staff of Family Health International, Abuja

“In everything we give thanks to God. The Abuja lockdown has not been easy but we really need to stay home to stay safe. We made sure the family had enough food at home before the lockdown directive by the Federal Government. My office provided us all that is needed to work from home. We hold virtual meetings via teams and zoom. We spend time to sleep, rest and recuperate. The family also spends time in prayers to God for His intervention in this pandemic as we believe it’s only God that can save us from this crisis. ”

High compliance in Ogun State

The COVID-19 lockdown only began in the state on Friday, April 3. And as it entered the third day, towns and streets were totally deserted and commercial activities were grounded. Our Correspondent, who moved around major streets in Abeokuta, the state capital to monitor the level of compliance of the lockdown, reports that major streets, parks and markets were empty as combined security forces manned strategic areas to monitor and enforce compliance.

Commercial centres, including Kuto market and motor park, Panseke, Omida, Ita Oshin and Lafenwa markets, Sapon, Oke Ilewo, Obantoko, Adatan, all in Abeokuta, in the state capital, were deserted as traders stayed at home. A resident of Ota, in Ado-Odo Ota local government area of Ogun State, who identified himself as Kunle Odumoye said the sit-at-home order in the area recorded about 90 per cent compliance.

People who engage in sales of food stuff were the only ones seen displaying their wares, but there were no vehicular movements as everybody stayed at home. Mr. Jide Omifenwa, a resident of Ado-Odo town testified that residents of the ancient town and its environs such as, Owode-Yewa, Atan-Ota, complied with the sit-at-home order. He said: “If I am to grade the level of compliance with government directive on the lockdown order in these areas, I will say we have 90 per cent. To me, it is a good mark.”

Also, from Ijebu Ode in Ogun East Senatorial District area of the state, residents cooperated with government by observing the COVID-19 lockdown order. Meanwhile, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said, the lockdown will be lifted by 7a.m. and 2p.m. on Tuesday (yesterday) and subsequently every other day to allow operations of essential services.

Welfare package distribution brouhaha

As part of incentives to encourage people to stay at home and to cushion the discomfort of the lockdown announced by the Federal Government, the Lagos State government had initiated a welfare package to support the indigent and the vulnerable, including those who earn daily income. But the implementation of this was soon subsumed in controversy with claims in many quarters, especially in the social media, that it has been hijacked by some government officials for their own selfish purposes. There were also reports that the distribution of the relief items left much to be desired given the fact that the process usually lead to riotous gatherings of individuals, thus undermining the social distance policy of breaking the spread of coronavirus. This certainly was the case in most local governments visited by Vanguard.

But in his response to the allegation of inadequacies in the relief distribution process, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the first stage of the welfare package was designed to cater for 200,000 households, comprising a father, mother and four children across the 20 local governments and the 37 local council development authorities. It is a misconception that it was meant for all Lagosians. No. All aged residents who are above 60 years old and registered with the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency, LASRRA, were sent text messages and requested to confirm the accuracy of their details, such as name and home address. They have since responded to the text messages so as to benefit from the package. The food relief materials for the above 60 group are being delivered directly to the beneficiaries by representatives of the State Government based on the data with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency. The other category of beneficiaries comprises the indigent and vulnerable within the various communities at the grassroots.”

Extend lockdown to community level— ActionAid

While taking stock of the COVID-19 lockdown so far, an international non-profit making organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, expressed concern that government has not done enough to check the spread of coronavirus at the community level. Although commendeding the Presidential Task Force on some of the steps taken on the control of COVID-19 so far, the group noted thus: “More needs to be done quickly and promptly. With the cases of infected persons increasing within a week, Nigeria needs to be ready for the worst-case scenario. Unfortunately, the concept of social distancing and self-isolation remains a mirage to many Nigerians.”

The organisation may have spoken against the backdrop that in spite of the lockdown, the rate of infection has increased in one week from 81 to 120 in Lagos and 25 to 47 in Abuja.

