ZAMFARA APC: Getting the facts right

By Musa Gusau

It is important to understand the fact that, Zamfara election legal tussle presently before the Supreme Court is between some aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress, APC, not members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is an intra-party affair.

The application issued by Zamfara APC to the Supreme court, seeking for the review of its judgement delivered on 24th May, 2019, is completely not seeking for the change of the Supreme Court judgement as portrayed by many who are ignorant of the content in the application.

Therefore, Zamfara matter is again contrary and completely different from that of Imo and Bayelsa state.

In the cases of Imo and Bayelsa states, the legal tussle contradicts that of Zamfara, as the Imo case is an election matter while Bayelsa is about allegation of forgery.

But, the Zamfara matter is directly a pre-election matter within the same party, the APC and not between the APC and PDP.

Elections everywhere in the world are known to be the parameters for judging party and candidates acceptance by the people but the PDP in Zamfara fielded candidates in the 2019 general election who were roundly rejected by the people of the state.

Going by the votes candidates of the PDP scored at the elections it can be said without fear of contradiction that the party and its candidates did not come near what the people of Zamfara wanted in terms of governance and representation.

The results of the Zamfara governorship elections showed for instance that while the APC candidate, Muktar Idris polled 531,541 out of 810,782 across 14 local governments in the state, Bello Matawalle of the PDP polled only 189, 452 votes to come second while Saidu Dansadau of the National Rescue Movement polled 15, 177 votes.

A thorough analysis of the votes polled by each party and its candidate reveals that the APC candidate polled only a paltry of the total number of votes cast because 189, 782 votes is substantially insignificant a number in an election involving 810, 782 voters.

What this implies is that while over 60 percent of the voters in Zamfara wanted the APC candidate less than 25 percent of the voters in Zamfara had rejected the PDP and its candidate.

The Supreme Court needs to consider all these to take the issue of reviewing the judgment on Zamfara election seriously as the greatest victims of that ruling are the good people of Zamfara. Since 1999, the people of the state have roundly been saying no to the PDP.

Given the above, the case deserves to be reviewed by the Supreme Court. The Court has jurisdiction to do so in the interest of real justice to all stakeholders in a true democracy.

*Gusau, Secretary of Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, writes from Gusau

Vanguard

