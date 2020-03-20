Breaking News
Translate

Stop being dramatic, fan tells Toke Makinwa

On 10:42 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Toke Makinwa

By Sylvester Kwentua

Toke Makinwa, the controversial on-air personality and actress, got a funny response from a fan, after she decided to be creative with words on her official Instagram page. The beautiful celebrity, who probably was fed up with the series of bad things that have been happening this year, wrote this on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Reverse your curse on me please, Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona pleads

“Listen!!!!! Mother Earth is tired, she needs to go to sleep. Now looking for the next planet to accommodate us all, 20/20 has been such a crazy ride, just heard of the earthquake in Utah, what is going on??? Here my bye earth look, meet me in Mars ? anyone coming???”

As expected, fans reacted to this post, but there was one comment from a fan with the username @chekwube_adaba that probably would have gotten Toke laughing. The fan wrote “ Lol..you watch cartoons a lot…can you stop being dramatic for once, my crush?”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!