Stop being dramatic, fan tells Toke Makinwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Toke Makinwa, the controversial on-air personality and actress, got a funny response from a fan, after she decided to be creative with words on her official Instagram page. The beautiful celebrity, who probably was fed up with the series of bad things that have been happening this year, wrote this on her Instagram page.

“Listen!!!!! Mother Earth is tired, she needs to go to sleep. Now looking for the next planet to accommodate us all, 20/20 has been such a crazy ride, just heard of the earthquake in Utah, what is going on??? Here my bye earth look, meet me in Mars ? anyone coming???”

As expected, fans reacted to this post, but there was one comment from a fan with the username @chekwube_adaba that probably would have gotten Toke laughing. The fan wrote “ Lol..you watch cartoons a lot…can you stop being dramatic for once, my crush?”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: