Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Spain boss Enrique not ruling out Barcelona return

On 8:10 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Luis Enrique, Barcelona

Spain boss Luis Enrique says he will “always be grateful” to former club Barcelona and has not ruled out a return to the Liga giants in the future.

The 49-year-old followed up spells at Roma and Celta Vigo with a successful stint at Camp Nou, where he won nine trophies in three seasons.

ALSO READ: Adokiye Amiesimaka relives great moments of 1980 Nations Cup victory

Luis Enrique stepped down in 2017 and is now in charge of the Spanish national side, but he is open to the idea of coaching Barcelona for a second time.

Asked in a Q&A session with fans which of his former teams he would like to return to, he said: “I think I can coach anywhere I’ve been before.

ALSO READ: What makes COVID-19 different from past pandemics that killed millions of people

“I’ve left the doors open at all of them. My time at Barcelona was marvelous and I’ll always be grateful.

“I am very lucky to have been in a club for so many years that gave me everything.”

Luis Enrique returned to the role of Spain head coach on November 19, five months after stepping down for personal reasons.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!