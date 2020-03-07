Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A member of a nine man armed robbery gang ,Gambo Isa, who is currently being investigated by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad , SARS Lagos State Police Command has revealed that he was part of the robbery operation that disarmed a police officer and took his AK47 riffle.

According to the 20-year old motor boy who was arrested alongside four members of his gang, , “I have been living in Lagos for five years but I joined robbery gang two years ago.

The leader of our gang is Sholly aka okoko danger . He was the one that recruited me into the gang. He also initiated me into Eiye confraternity like other members of the gang.

“We carried out robbery operations across Lagos State. We have robbed several times at Badagry, Ikotun, Iyana-Era, Sabo Ajangbadi, Alagbado and Okoko”.

“Sholly is the one that determines who participated in any operation and which location we would go for operation. We normally used two motorbikes while operating and we robbed in three or four locations daily. We usually went for robbery in the morning by 11am and at at night , by at 8pm”.

At the end of any operation, Sholly would sell the loot (phones and other valuables) add to the cash we collected from our victims and shared it accordingly. Sometimes I made 20,000 each day. I spent my share on alcohol and commercial sex workers.”

“One solder, Lala, supplies us arms and ammunition, whenever he came from Maiduguri where he went to fight Boko Haram. After each operation Sholly would give him some money”.

“I don’t know where Sholly lives because he lodges in hotel with one of our gang members, Olomi aka hefty, Before going for any operation, we would meet at the field behind Iyana Oba market complex , to finalise things .

“Sometimes when we went for operation without Sholly we would give him returns from what we made”.

It was gathered that Gambo Isah and other suspected members of the gsng identified as Seyi Egunjobi, Ramon Adebimbe, Titilayo Joel, Kareem Saeed were arrested following intelligence report on their actives, last Thursday, that leader of the gang, Sholly , aka okoko danger, who has been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Police Command for terrorising Ojo, Alimosho, and Badagry communities and his new recruits were planning an operation.

Sequel to the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, detailed operatives of SARS attached to PPL Divisional Police post, to go for the bandits arrest. The operatives reportedly storm the hideout where five of its members were arrested while others including the kingpin escaped.

Three locally made guns were reportedly recovered from them. It was learned that the kingpin Sholly , had have foot soldiers in the community who are informats who alert him whenever police was on his trail.

When some of his gang members who are currently in prison were arrested last year, six locally made guns were recovered from them.

Explaining how he got into armed robbery, another suspect, Seyi Egunjob,i 22, frrom Oyo state said “ I knew Isa about three months ago. Before then, I have been robbing with another of our gang member called Blessing boy. I spent five months prison in Ogun State because of fighting” .

On his part, 15-year old, Ramon Adebimbe , said, “ I am learning how to cut hair at at a barber’s. I am one of the foot soldiers of the gang. I also steal phones at bus stops from unsuspecting victims.

Like Ramon, 18-year old Kareem Saeed is also one of the gang spies, The vulcanizer apprentice revealed that he was a professional in stealing generator from unfenced houses.

Surprisingly, one of the arrived arrested suspects was discovered to be a girl , When approached, she identified herself as Titilayo Joel, 16.

Asked how she became guest of the Police, she responded, “”one of the armed robbers, Lanre aka whitey who escaped when the Police came to their hideout is my lover.

“Initially when we started dating last year I didn’t know he was an armed robber. But when I discovered he was one, I couldn’t end the relationship for fear of being attacked.

“I was with him and some of his gang members when we were arrested. I was the one that showed the police where the guns were”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: