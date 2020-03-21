Singer, Mofe Boyo compared to Simi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Urban-classic singer and songwriter, Mofe Boyo, has been compared to popular Afro-pop artist Simi both in voice and looks. The comparison was done by Europe and Portuguese music Artist and Repertoire (A&R), Arthur Brandao, who flew into town to be at Mofe’s EP listening session at the weekend.

Mofe Boyo who just dropped a chart-buster titled, ‘Gbotemi’ which in Yoruba means – hear me out, admitted it wasn’t the first time she would hear such comparison between her and Simi but stated they were different artists.

Brandao who came in with some top label executive confessed he was a fan of Simi but got interested in Mofe Boyo when he heard one of her songs, Boogie Down, and would have sworn he was listening to Simi. He said this was the reason he reached out and insisted he had to make the trip to Nigeria and listen to Mofe Boyo in person.

According to Brandao who danced to the rhythm throughout the session, “This one right here is a beautiful song. The melody is infectious and this will be great for the global music market. Simi’s voice is like chocolate while Mofe’s voice is like adding cream to chocolate, I think I like chocolate and cream better.”

Mofe’s current song was produced by Gabiz, The song has been getting massive streaming and downloads online. Aside from the foreign guests at the EP listening party, the CEO of Bestfood Restaurant, Ikong Ijebe Cyril who hosted the listening session was around amongst other music buffs. This is the first media engagement by the Delta born music star.

VANGUARD

