Second man dies of coronavirus in US

The second fatality on US soil from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health officials said Sunday, as New York reported its first case.

The man, who died Saturday, was in his 70s and had “underlying health conditions,” according to the public health office in King County, Washington state.

The death occurred in King County, the most populous in the state and home to Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people.

It is the second death in both Washington state and King County. The first victim, who died earlier Saturday, was in his 50s and also had “underlying health conditions,” according to Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County.

The first victim was one of a handful with no known links to global hot zones to have contracted the virus — indicating that the pathogen was now likely spreading in communities.

On the opposite coast, New York confirmed its first positive case of the COVID-19 virus.

“The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home,” said New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement issued Sunday.

He added she was “not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

