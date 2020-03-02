Reno Omokri releases new book, “Start Solving Problems”

Kindly Share This Story:

Number-one best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has again released another best-selling book titled, “Start Solving Problems.”

The book, Start Solving Problems, teaches practical steps, derived from Scripture, on how to solve life challenges, and live the John 10:10 life.

According to Omokri, “My new book, #StartSolvingProblems, is out today. it is my best book till date! Read it, and not only will you succeed, but I guarantee that you will be a more fulfilled human being. Everyone who buys this book gets an email from me from my private account to set up a mentor/Mentee relationship.”

Reno Omokri has been a Pastor and life coach to many high get work individuals, including billionaires, and major celebrities. He uses the principles he has taught his mentees to train his readers on how to overcome the enemy of average and obscurity, which gives them a pathway to be outstanding in life.

Reno Omokri is a bestselling author, whose #RenosNuggets are vitally popular on social media, where they have been used by Presidents of nations, US rappers and reality stars and other international celebrities.

The California based Omokri is a former Presidential spokesman and is the founder of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, for which he received the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival on November 2, 2019.

Commenting on the new book, Pastor Omokri said, “Kerys Nathan, the Choreographer of Michael Jackson’s ’s Thriller life said “Your life will be positively changed forever if you read this book”.

“You can order it on http://www.renoomokri.org. We deliver worldwide

