Protest in Kano over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

By Bashir Bello

Angry youths, yesterday, stormed the Kano Hisbah office protesting an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters displayed placards alleging that the government and the security agents in the state were reluctant to act over the matter.

Leader of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government to do the needful; or they would take the law into their hands.

Mr Ibrahim said similar incidents had happened in the state in the past that were not attended to by the authorities.

One Yahaya Sharif-Aminu composed a song containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. This prompted violence against the family members of the musician who fled the area last week.

Recall that last Friday, the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area was set ablaze by irate youth who protested against the song.

The singer is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group. He is yet to speak on the matter.

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state were on top of the situation and the parents of the musician had been arrested and under police custody.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of the state police commissioner, Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

