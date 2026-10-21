Building myths around the NCC Device Checker, by Okoh Aihe

Okoh Aihe

The NCC Device Checker came on stream on October 7, 2026. Although it was expressly stated that all SIM-enabled devices already connected before the date were automatically verified, with no action needed from the user, I still took my devices through the process of verification by dialing *315#. Here is the result returned for both phones: “This device is NCC Type Approved and verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.” I needed to be very sure that the backend had been properly sorted before the telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), could introduce such a very technical process into the regulatory space. It is commonplace for us to see certain things promoted with so much fanfare and bravura, only to find the readiness of such products absolutely wanting. On this particular issue, for me, the NCC may have scored high.

“The Device Checker,” according to the regulator, “is an NCC Type Approved service for checking whether a SIM-enabled device model is NCC Type Approved and whether the device is for use on Nigerian mobile networks.” Through the process, the regulator is taking Type Approval a notch higher. “Type Approval is a requirement under Nigerian law that every communications device meets approved technical standards before it is sold or used in the country. It ensures that all device models brought into the country are fit for use in Nigeria. It is prohibited to use, sell or import non-Type Approved communications devices,” the NCC explained. Type Approval is as old as the Communications Act but has been given more impetus now by the regulator in order to clip some subtle features which conspire to degrade the signal quality received by subscribers from the networks. Unfortunately, the fault or failure to receive or connect equipment can easily be classified as network failure. Type Approval is one regulation with which the regulator planned to attack multi-pronged issues.

“The integrity of the telecommunications industry depends not only on network infrastructure but also on the quality, safety and compliance of the devices that access and are used on these networks. For this reason, Type Approval is not merely a regulatory requirement. It is a vital mechanism for protecting consumers, safeguarding network performance and preserving confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy,” explained Engr. Edoyemi Ogoh, who is Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC. “The initiative,” he continued, “supports the Commission’s broader efforts to strengthen the integrity of devices in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. It will improve compliance with applicable standards, enhance network performance, facilitate the identification of non-compliant devices, and strengthen consumer confidence in devices sold and used within the country.” The NCC Device Checker has been long in the making, like the meat of the antelope, which takes long to cook in order to achieve maximum delicacy. The regulator said it has consulted with stakeholders across the value chain, which include the Nigeria Customs Service, Original Equipment Manufacturers, importers and relevant market associations, adding that “this collaborative approach reflects our belief that effective regulation is best achieved through partnership, consultation and shared responsibility, consistent with firm belief in collaboration.”

In my very simple observation, the regulator is waging a full-fledged war against the grey market through which millions of devices pour into the Nigerian market, phone theft, which is prevalent in this part of the world – a stolen phone can now easily be knocked off the networks – and ensuring the fidelity of products. Phone buyers are investing in genuine products that can deliver proper service by following the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number at the back of the phone pack or even doing the needful to confirm second-hand phones. As one industry source told this writer, this would also mean the Customs Service making more money through revenue generation, because, at the moment, it was possible for cars or buses to be imported into Nigeria with lots of phones in them which are not properly cleared or even have their sources determined, except that their destination is Nigeria. The Device Checker has drawn a line against such practices. Understandably, not everybody is excited about the NCC Device Checker. The Association of Mobile Phones and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria has raised some concerns about the introduction of the Device Checker, asking the NCC to provide a window of sensitisation in order to align all stakeholders with its plans. Even as they support the fight against counterfeit devices, the association is frowning at sundry fees that may be introduced, which could bring more hardship on its members and phone and device buyers.

But what is this thing about counterfeit devices? I will tell a personal story. I have an iPad which plays a central role in all my operations. Recently, the charger got bad, and I decided to buy one from a shopping mall nearby before heading out to Banex Plaza to buy an original version the following day. I plugged the iPad with the stop-gap charger and stepped out of the room for some minutes. By the time I returned, the room was charged and very hot. My mind went to the iPad, which was as hot as fire itself. Just a few minutes’ delay, and it would have exploded into a ball of fire. I was lucky because the damage was not extensive. But it still cost about N400,000 to bring it back to life! The nation’s telecommunications sector is growing in leaps and bounds; it therefore demands the attention of the regulator to ensure that such growth is not impaired by fake equipment or allow such equipment to endanger the lives of users. The regulator is waging a war against what the people may ignorantly accept as good and normal, and, in the process, save their lives.

Even with all the good attributes of the Device Checker, which could include restoring efficiency to the mobile networks, hyperbolically, and causing subscribers to smile each time a connection is made – oh, thinking of nirvana – I was also very fascinated with what the Device Checker is not, according to the NCC. This is very important in a country where the trust deficit is nearly as important as the country’s legal tender and the politicians are skilled in making falsehood the figment of reality. “The Commission recognizes that consumers have legitimate expectations regarding the privacy and security of their personal information. The Type Approval Compliance framework is not designed for surveillance and does not provide the Commission with access to the content of communications, photographs, messages, contacts, financial information or any other personal information stored on users’ devices. The framework is limited to device identification information required to support regulatory compliance and facilitate the identification of devices that may not meet applicable Type Approval requirements. Consumer privacy remains fully protected in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements,” NCC assured.

Such assurances are not misplaced. However, I want to observe that there seems to be a certain urgency in the way the regulator wants to get things done. For long, service quality and network integrity have remained major issues in the regulatory space. The case of the regulator, therefore, can be likened to that of a man fighting fire desperately. I implore relevant stakeholders to give the regulator the needed help in order to create an industry that may bring benefits to all.