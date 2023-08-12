Hundreds protest in Kano against ECOWAS planned invasion of Niger

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets of Kano in protest against the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plan to declare war against the coupists in Niger Republic.

The protesters who embarked on a procession on the street expressed their displeasure at the planned military invasion of Niger and chanted various slogans to voice their concerns.

Recall that the ECOWAS had directed the military forces of its member states to be on standby.

The protesters were seen chanting songs such as “War against Niger is injustice,” “It is the handiwork of America,” “It is the handiwork of westerners,” “It is Islam that we want,” “It is Justice that we want,” and “Niger is ours” among other songs.

The protesters were also displaying the Nigerian and Nigerien flags alongside placards.