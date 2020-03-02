Power Foundation ends over 40yrs water problem in Kwara communities

Kindly Share This Story:

There was wild jubilation by the people of Ajegunle-Idera community in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State as the over 40years water problem was put to an end by the Gbenga Power Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Gbenga Power Foundation commissioned water intervention projects in three different communities; Ajegunle Idera, Obin-Irese and Adanla in the Ifelodoun local government area of the state.

In attendance the Elerin of Adanla, Oba Dr David Oyerinola Adedunmoye, the Olobin Of Obin-Irese land, Alhaji Taiye, the Bale of Ajegunle-Idera, Alhaji Sadiku Aremu, the National Chairman of Egbe Omo Ibile Igbomina, Engr. Timothy Adebayo, Cheif Peter Olorunishola (SAN), dignatries and well wishers across Igbomina land.

Ajegunle-Idera community, it was gathered, has been facing acute shortage of portable water supply in the area which has caused them massive economic and human loss in the past.

It would be recalled that during the last annual Igbomina Day held in Isanlu-Isin, the Founder of Gbenga Power Foundation, Hon. Gbenga Power, promised to provide borehole worth N10million across communities in Igbomina land.

However, the promise was finally kept as three boreholes have been delivered to Obin-Irese land, Ajegunle Idera and Adanla communities respectively on Saturday thereby, changing the narratives and socio-economic history of the inhabitants of the towns.

The people of Ajegunle-Idera have being wallowing in abject water shortage for over four decades despite government’s occasional interventions.

Speaking with journalists, Hon. Gbenga Power disclosed that the success story of water discovery was a result of consistent search by expert.

“We’ve dug two different locations of about 250m down the soil before without success. It was our third attempt that gave us positive result which finally led to the end water problem in Ajegunle-Idera community.

“We shall continue to find succour into the lives of the people at the grassroots for better health and economic conditions of rural dwellers. Our foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation is committed to the wellbeing of the less privileged amidst numerous challenges”, he added.

The traditional rulers of the three communities thanked Hon. Gbenga Power for fulfilling his promise and show of concerns to the plight of the communities across the Igbomina region and beyond.

