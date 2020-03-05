Police arrest fake soldier, 43 others for robbery, rustling

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A 21-year-old carpenter who parades himself as a soldier has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command.

The suspect was paraded alongside 43 other criminals in Ibadan yesterday.

In the course of his illegal activities, the suspect and his partner in crime were alleged to have a 17-year-old girl.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said, “The hoodlum attacked the girl and dispossessed her of her cell phone and abducted her to a hideout at Papa Eleye, Olomi area, Ibadan where she was severally raped until the following day.

“As soon as the incident was reported at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office, a team of SARS operatives swung into action and two hoodlums, who later identified themselves as Sodiq Abiodun and Lekan Adesokan, were arrested in connection with the crime.”

While speaking with newsmen, the suspect who confessed to being a carpenter said joining the army was his long-term dream but the twist of fate disallowed him.

“I am a carpenter but people know me in my area as a military man. I love the profession. Since 2007, I kept applying to join the Nigerian Army but I didn’t make it. For one reason or the others, they usually disqualify me. I love the job, so I got an army uniform and started wearing it around.

I traveled around with the uniform. People gave money because they knew me as a soldier.

“This is the first time I would be involved in rape. I wooed the girl and took her to my friend’s house. The act was committed in the process.”

His partner also said, “I knew him as an army officer in the community where I live. Many people thought he is a soldier. He was loved and respected. He was always traveling; he would travel for a long time and people would believe that he went on official duty. He brought the girl to my house.”

Items allegedly discovered from the fake soldier included a set of army uniform and other things.

All the suspects including suspected robbers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, according to the CP, would be charged to court.

