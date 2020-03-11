Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

To help in taking Nigerians out of poverty, a foundation, Theobarth Global Foundation, TGF, will empower over 774,000 physically-challenged persons across the country.

The programme, scheduled for between March and May, will see each physically-challenged person getting N1,000,000 to start a business.

The second phase of the empowerment is to commence in the last quarter of the year.

Country Director of the Foundation, Ambassador Theophilus Ebonyi, disclosed this in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen on plans for physically-challenged persons.

ALSO READ:

Ebonyi stated that the empowerment scheme, which is met to lift Nigerians, especially the physically-challenged, will start in Benue State.

According to the Country Director, most Nigerians are discouraged because of the attitude of others towards the physically-challenged.

He stressed that the decision by the foundation to embark on the empowerment scheme is anchored on the fact that the physically-challenged Nigerians occupied a very special and strategic place in the mainstream of the foundation.

Ambassador Ebonyi, who is the founder of Faith on the Rock Ministry, a religious-faith based centre in Nasarawa State, admonished the physically-challenged Nigerians not to see their problems as the end in their lives.

He challenged them to be creative to remain useful to themselves and to society by embracing entrepreneurship.

He disclosed that 200,000 forms had been distributed for registration, marking the commencement of the empowerment scheme.

According to him, “the empowerment for the physically-challenged is what the government cannot give in 35 years. This is what I see that the government cannot do. I am not challenging the government.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: