Omo- Agege felicitates with Enuha

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has felicitated with business tycoon and APC chieftain, Chief Hyacinth Enuha on his birthday.

In a special felicitations message to mark his birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described the APC Leader as a quintessential politician who has helped to improve the fortunes of the party in the state.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central Senatorial District and chairs the Senate Constitution Review Committee, commended him for his brave and fearless leadership, which according to him, has helped to stabilize Delta APC and the state.

“Over the years, you have played a stabilizing role both as a leader and as an elder statesman to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and our dear State. You have and continue to give wise counsel in defense of truth and justice devoid of sentiments.

“As you continue to strive to make our dear state the envy of other nation through your impactful contributions and selfless service to humanity, I pray that that you will be graced with many more years filled with sound health and joy,

“So, as you celebrate your birthday today, I, on behalf of myself, my political family and the people of Delta Central, wish you a very happy birthday,” Omo-Agege said.

