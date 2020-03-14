Obaseki assures timely completion, as work advances on Edo NYSC permanent orientation camp

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured of timely completion of the state’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he inspected ongoing construction of the NYSC permanent orientation camp, noting that his administration is working towards completing the project within six months.

He noted that the construction of the NYSC camp is being revived 16 years after the construction of the facility commenced.

Obaseki said his administration has completed the documentation process for the contracts and mobilised contractors for the project to site, noting, “The contracts have gone through proper procurement and the contractors are being mobilised and finalising paper work with various agencies concerned.

“As soon as that is done, additional funds would be released to them and I am optimistic that work will progress before the rains.”

He said the permanent orientation camp will be used as training venues by paramilitary agencies in the state, adding, “We have the Public Work Volunteers (PUWOV) and we are going to have the community neighborhood, vigilante groups and community policemen and these facilities will be available for their training here.”

The Edo State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, said on completion of construction of the permanent orientation camp, NYSC will provide the necessary facilities to facilitate smooth camping at the site.

