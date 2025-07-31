NYSC members honour Council Chairman, commend Mbah for security, good governance

The outgoing 2024, Batch “B”, Stream Two of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State have lauded the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on improved security and good governance touching every nook and cranny of the state.

This was even as they presented an Award of Excellence to the Isi-Uzo Council Chairman in recognition of what they described as his outstanding achievements in working with the governor to enhance security and promote rural dtransformation in LGA.

Recall that the Mbah Administration has initiated and completed the 21.7km Agu-Mgbuji-Ogbete road in Eha-Amufu, began the creation of of access road to Ikpakpara-Aguamede, also to Ikem-Nkwo, to enhance security, while the 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway is ongoing.

Governor Mbah is also constructing both a Smart Green School and a Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre in each of the 11 political wards of the LGA, in addition to farm estate earmarked for each ward.

Meanwhile, presenting the Council Chairman, the NYSC members led by their Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Beem Christopher JighJigh, also commended what they described as Barr. Obeagu’s tireless efforts in ensuring the safety of lives and property in Isi-Uzo.

They specifically highlighted his initiatives in equipping and training security personnel, and deploying adequate logistics to facilitate prompt security surveillance. These interventions, they noted, have significantly contributed to the overall security landscape of the local government area.

A Corps member, Miss Olayinka Ogunyemi Oritsemigho, expressed her gratitude to Hon. Obeagu for the cordial relationship and support extended to Corps members and helping to transport them from the Orientation Camp in Awgu LGA to Isi-Uzo upon the completion of their orientation, describing the gestures as a clear proof of his commitment to the welfare of the citizenry.

They also noted the Council’s investment in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and public facilities, which they said had improved quality of life and enhanced economic opportunities for residents.

Responding, Barr. Obeagu expressed his sincere appreciation for the Corps members’ conduct and praised their numerous community service initiatives.

He encouraged the outgoing Batch B Corps members to leverage their experiences gained during their service year to become productive partners in nation-building and promoting national unity.

“First, I want to thank you, on behalf of our dear Governor and the good people of Isi-Uzo for your kind words for the governor and the honour bestowed on me by way of this award.

“It gladdens the heart to see people from various parts of Nigeria testify to the level at which we are improving security in Enugu State in general and Isi-Uzo in particular, and the monumental development going on in the state.

“Your colleagues in other parts of the state must have informed you that the construction of Smart Green Schools, Type 2 Healthcare Centres, Farm Estates, roads and others are going on in every of the 260 wards.

“So, as you depart Isi-Uzo to your various states, you have seen how secure the state is and how friendly our people are. You have seen that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand. So, go and spread the message of unity and mutual respect,” he added.

Obeagu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of Corps members and supporting the NYSC activities of the corps members.