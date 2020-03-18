NHS accepts Abramovich offer to make Chelsea hotel available for staff

Kindly Share This Story:

Roman Abramovich’s proposal to allow National Health Service staff to use the Millennium Hotel at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge free of charge during the coronavirus pandemic has been accepted.

The English game, like most of Europe, has suspended all football until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has, at the time of writing, killed 71 people so far in the UK.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that club chairman Bruce Buck had contacted the NHS over the initiative which ‘came from’ owner Abramovich, who ‘will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation’.

A statement on Chelsea‘s website read: “The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.

“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS.”

