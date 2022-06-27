.

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea football club legend, Petr Cech has left the club becoming the latest high profile figure to depart following Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s takeover.

The former goalkeeper, who has been the Blues’ technical and performance advisor since 2019 – follows sporting director Marina Granovskaia and club chairman Bruce Buck in departing the west London side.

In confirming his exit, Cech said, “It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Reacting to the former Chelsea goal tender’s exit, the new club owner, Todd Boehly appreciated him for his contributions at the club.

“We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best,” Boehly said.

The ex-Czech Republic international remains an icon at Stamford Bridge having joined the club on £7 million transfer fee since 2004 as a goalkeeper from Rennes, playing a central role in the club’s long period of domestic and European success during the Roman Abramovich era.

He left for Arsenal in 2015 having spent 11 years in Chelsea and returned in 2019 for a technical role.

The 40-year-old’s departure adds a further strain on the club’s summer recruitment plans.

Cech and Granovskaia exit has put major pressure and responsibility on Boehly, who has appointed himself acting sporting director, to get deals over the line this summer.

The American tycoon has taken a hands-on approach to the role as interim transfer negotiator and has met with some of the most influential agents in European football in recent weeks.

However, it remains to be seen whether Boehly has the required expertise to lead Chelsea during what will be an important summer transfer window as head coach Thomas Tuchel looks to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea have not signed any player this summer despite having been linked with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde among others.