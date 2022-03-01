Abramovich

The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Blues owner Roman Abramovich announced his intention to place the club’s stewardship in their hands.

The Charity Commission has confirmed receipt of the report, and is seeking further information from the trustees following Saturday’s announcement.

The Foundation’s six trustees held a meeting on Sunday and are seeking legal clarity and advice from the Commission over how, and whether, the Russian billionaire’s proposal can be enacted.

Trustees are understood to be concerned over conflicts of interest.

These are those that may arise from them holding stewardship of the club.

They also put into question whether a suitable legal structure can be put in place to afford them stewardship that falls within Charity Commission guidelines.

Among the Foundation’s Trustees are Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes, British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson and Piara Powar, the executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network.

The club’s chairman, Bruce Buck, is also the chairman of board of trustees of the Foundation.

Abramovich’s announcement came two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and followed calls for him to be banned from owning Chelsea and other UK assets by Labour MP Chris Bryant.

A spokesperson for Abramovich said on Monday that the oligarch was attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria