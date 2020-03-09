NAF destroys ISWAP hideout in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout at Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in the northern part of Borno State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said some terrorists were killed during the raid.

According to him, the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD).

He said the mission, executed on March 4 as part of the ongoing Operation “DECISIVE EDGE,” was undertaken after a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted the terrorists assembling in compounds within the settlement.

Daramola said: “Fighter jets scrambled by the ATF to engage the location scored accurate hits in the target area leading to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of some of their fighters.

“The NAF, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East and operating in concert with surface forces would continue to carry out air interdiction missions against the enemies of our nation.” (NAN)

