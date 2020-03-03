More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in NE – Army

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army says that more Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have surrendered to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in the North East.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army had continued to decimate terrorists and other criminal elements across the various theatres of operations nationwide.

He said that the troops of 144 Battalion in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State had on Feb. 25 dislodged the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate troops location.

Iliyasu added that three of the terrorists were neutralised, while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds after the encounter.

He also disclosed that troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno rescued a woman and her child who have been in Boko Haram captivity for two years.

According to him, the rescued captives were handed over to Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp officials for further management.

“On Feb. 27, troops of 271 Tank Battalion deployed at Kopa Village in Madagali pursued fleeing insurgents and rescued three victims successfully and reunited them with their families.

“On the same day, troops conducted a massive clearance operation to Baga and Doron Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area.

“During the operation, troops engaged some plundering Boko Haram criminals who evidently could not match the troops’ superior fire power but rather fled in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Nevertheless, troops recovered 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition at the location.

“Furthermore, an IED planted by the criminals along Mile 4 – Baga-Doron Road was discovered and safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

“Troops also cleared Baga Town, Fish Dam and Doron Baga general area of any Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ presence.

“Additionally, in continuation of the clearance operation, same troops rescued a septuagenarian and a mentally ill woman along their axis of advance.

“Troops also recovered one burnt G3 Rifle, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one cutlass, some pairs of military and Boko Haram criminals’ uniforms, one pair of desert boot, and two pairs of black military boots.

“Other items recovered include: one mobile phone, one bandolier, one water bladder, two damaged camp beds, 269 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, two Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, one 122mm Unexploded Ordnance, three Pressure Plates (vehicle-borne IED) and a Boko Haram criminals’ flag,” he said.

Iliyasu further disclosed that the troops of 9 Brigade in Baga recovered three dead bodies of Boko Haram terrorists, two AK47 Rifles, two AK47 Rifle magazines loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Other items recovered are 310 rounds of 7.62mm (PKT) ammunition, 173 rounds of 7.62mm (linked) NATO, four tails of exploded 60mm Mortar bombs, one Techno phone and two camel bags.

According to him, two soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter.

“The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a military medical facility and are positively responding to treatment.

“In a similar vein, on Feb. 26, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered three bicycles and two Boko Haram flags among other items in Bama Local Government Area.

“Additionally, troops rescued nine women and 16 children who were hitherto held hostages by the criminals.

“On Feb. 26, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe, Gwoza conducted a cordon and search operation at an abandoned Boko Haram settlement in Kudeli.

“The troops discovered some IED materials abandoned by Boko Haram criminals in a dilapidated structure.

“The recovered materials were safely detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team attached to the troops,” he said.

Iliyasu said that troops of 192 Battalion deployed at Gwoza had on March 1, sprung an ambush at a Boko Haram Crossing Point at Fadagwe Muni general area.

He added that one terrorist was neutralised while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, items recovered at the ambush site include one motorcycle, some clothing materials, two 25 litres jerricans containing honey, some food items, herbs, one machete and 3 axes.

He added that two Boko Haram terrorists, Abu Abor (61) and Abubakar Hassan (51) both of Chadian nationality surrendered to troops in Gamboru-Ngala after sneaking out of Bagadaza in the Lake Chad.

According to him, the suspects revealed that they were in the Shekau faction and had to escape due to overwhelming troops’ artillery bombardments and ground assaults.

“He said the assaults have fractured their command structure forcing many among their leadership to desert thus leaving them to their fate.

“They further expressed their regret for the heinous crimes they committed against security agents as well as civilians and begged for forgiveness.

“However, it is worthy to note that, the surrendered terrorists of Chadian nationality have further given credence to the presence of foreign mercenaries among the insurgents,” he said.

In the North Central region, Iliyasu disclosed that the combined troops of 176 and 177 Guards Battalions under Operation MESA recently encountered bandits in Anda Forest, a border area between Nasarawa and Kogi States.

He said that the bandits fled and abandoned one AK47 Rifle, 29 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one AK 47 Rifle magazine, five mobile phones, five torch lights and two bluetooth speakers.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, reassured the public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute its constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better, safe and secure Nigeria.

“He also thanks all well-meaning Nigerians for their unabating support, goodwill and understanding towards the officers and men of the Nigerian Army,” he added. (NAN)



