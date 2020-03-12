Mindset, only limiting factor to women’s growth — Kasali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the popular Rev. Yomi Kasali, founder, Foundation of Truth Assembly, Mrs. Sharon Kasali has urged women in Nigeria to conquer the limitation of the mindset in achieving their goals. She made gave the advice recently in Lagos

Mrs. Kasali spoke at the event, tagged: “Triumphant Ladies Leadership Initiative, TLLI,” organised mainly for women as part of activities lined up to mark the International Women’s Day, she said, mindset is a critical factor to human development.

According to her, “If a woman likes Mrs. Awosika could excel in her chosen field. If Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, could succeed and do well in a male-dominated field, then what is stopping others from achieving and even surpass the feat.

Speaking on the “focus conference,” which features women achievers in their respective callings, the pastor said the registration portal had to be closed down due to a high number of subscriptions from prospective participants which had overtaken initial target.

In her contribution, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Disapora Commission, NIDCOM, through a video presentation as she was out of the country, weekend, and urged women in different endeavours to always embrace the virtue of hard work, saying they would achieve a lot with diligence.

She pointed out that there was no short cut to success, saying with hard work and determination, women could achieve their dreams and goals.

She, however, urged women to dream big, remain focused and work hard to achieve whatever they had set out to achieve.

