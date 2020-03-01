Messi’s like any other player — Courtois

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the most important in recent years.

Just two points separate the Spanish giants in the two-horse title race with just 13 matches remaining.

A Barca victory would extend their lead to five points and they would take a giant step towards winning La Liga.

But a Real Madrid win would see them leapfrog Quique Setien’s and could give Los Blancos the momentum to win their first title since the 2016–17 season.

If Zinedine Zidane’s side are to win, they will surely need to keep a very close eye on Lionel Messi – who returned to form last weekend with a four-goal haul against Eibar. But according to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, they don’t need a special plan to combat the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Messi? For me he’s like any other player,” Courtois said.

“We study him like we would study a player from Celta Vigo or Levante. There is no difference.”

Just after Courtois’ comments emerged, Barcelona tweeted a video on their Twitter account showing every goal Messi has scored against the Real goalkeeper.

Messi has put nine goals past the ‘keeper while nutmegging him on three occasions.

