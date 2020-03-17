Meristem launches N1bn ETF offer for subscription

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Meristem Wealth Management Limited has launched a N1 billion offer for subscription on two Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) namely, Meristem Growth ETF and Meristem Value ETF.

The two ETFs track the NSE-Meristem Growth Index and NSE-Meristem Value Index respectively.

The Meristem ETF offer for subscription opened on February 25, 2020 and will close on April 2, 2020 and offers 50 million units each of the Meristem Growth ETF and the Meristem value ETF at N10 per unit.

The ETFs, according to the firm, are style-indices, which provide investors with a wide array of diversified stocks, professionally selected after satisfying the criteria and would be managed by dedicated fund managers.

Sulaiman Adedokun, Managing Director, Meristem Wealth Management, said: “As a company, Meristem is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to create wealth opportunities for clients.”

He further stated that the Meristem Growth ETF is designed to track growth stocks, while the Meristem Value ETF tracks value stocks, saying: “This strategy avails investors a dual purpose, with an investment style that allows them to meet specific needs using abroad product portfolio.”

