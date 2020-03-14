Kindly Share This Story:

The death of Pastor (Mrs) Bolajoko Ekundayo has been announced. The death occurred on Sunday 8th of March 2020 in the United Kingdom.

Late Pastor Bolajoko Ekundayo nee Adeyemi was of RCCG Light House Parish, Brighton, UK and an alumni of Moremi High School, OAU, Ile-Ife 81/86 set.

According to the family, the funeral ceremonies are as follows, Service of Songs on Thursday 19th March 2020 at Abundant Life Arena, Dock Road, Chatham ME4 4TX from 6pm – 8pm; Funeral Service on Friday 20th March 2020 at West Worthing Baptist Church, Tarring, Worthing BN14 7LU at 12:30pm; and Interment follows at Durrington Cemetery, 7 Prince William Close, Worthing BN14 0AZ, UK

May her soul continue to rest in Peace.

