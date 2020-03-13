Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Former Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is expected to be the Chairman of the occasion when the 24th convocation lecture of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo is delivered by Prof. Benedict Oramah, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said.

Fagbohun, who briefed the press on the activities lined up for the ceremony on Friday, noted that plans for Sanusi to chair the event had been concluded before recent developments regarding the stool in Kano.

The VC added that a number of persons who have contributed to the development of infrastructure and the growth of the school would be honoured with edifices and streets being named after them.

They included former Governors Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and some former Vice Chancellors of the school.

This is just as he explained that six person would be given honorary degrees during the event.

Among those to be honoured are Senator Remi Tinubu. Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire,Mr Aderemi Makanjuola, Justice Opeyemi Oke, Dr Oba Otudeko and Mr Segun Agbaje.

Fagbohun, while giving a breakdown of the graduands, said 76 bagged first class degrees, out of the 6,197 that would bag first degrees.

“The breakdown of the other classes of degrees is as follows, a total of 1,183 has second class upper, 4,494 has second class lower, 418 finished with third class and 26 other have a pass degree.

“I am happy to announce that the best graduating student for the 2018/19 academic session is Shotunde Oladimeji Idris from the Business Administration Department, Faculty of Management Sciences with cumulative grade point average of 4.95,” he said.

Fagbohun added that for first time in the history of the school, the Department of English Language produced a first class graduate.

Listing some of the achievements recorded in the last one year in the school, the VC said a number of staff members won local and foreign grants to conduct research on a number of projects.

He mentioned the establishment of the African Centre of Excellence on STEM education in tbe university, one of the six in the federation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

