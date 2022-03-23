.

VC says varsity on the path to greatness

By Adesina Wahab

The son of a Professor of Chemistry at the Lagos State University, LASU, Benjamin Damilare Olowu, has set a new record at the ongoing 25th convocation ceremonies of the institution when he graduated with Cumulative Point Grade Average, CGPA 4.97, the highest point so far in the history of the university.

Olowu graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, while his father, Prof. Rasak Olowu, teaches Chemistry in the same institution.

Olowu, an indigene of Ilara-Epe, in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, won numerous awards for his efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, lauded Olowu for his efforts and noted that out of the 121 students who bagged first-class degrees from a pool of nearly 7300 graduating students, his record-breaking performance indicated that focus, hard work and perseverance were virtues that yield positive results in the end.

“That is the spirit we are inculcating in our students here in LASU. We believe we can achieve it if we conceive it. And our dream of making LASU the best university in West Africa in a few years and among the best on the continent is on track.

“We came on board about six months ago and we are running with our six-point agenda which we adhere to religiously. So far we have great and good news to tell all stakeholders. We are improving on facilities, setting up new faculties and schools without jeopardizing the welfare of both staff and students.

“There is no doubt that we are on a sure path to greatness. We appreciate the contributions and support of our Visitor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, members of the Governing Council, the management staff, the staff unions and our students. We are surely heading for greater heights,” she said.

In his valedictory speech, Olowu said discipline and perseverance were keys to success.

He said he tried to get the best results every semester and thanked his parents, siblings, colleagues and the school management for their support and encouragement.