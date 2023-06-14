Convocation: LASU honours Fashola, Gbajabiamila, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu’s wife, others 

…As 282 bag First Class degree

…N500,000 reward for student with 5.00 CGPA

By Adesina Wahab

As the Lagos State University marks her 40th anniversary and 26th convocation ceremony, notable Nigerians including the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and others are to be honoured with honorary doctorate degree.

Others to be honoured during the ceremony are former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, HRM Oba Suleiman Adeshina Raji Ashade 1, while a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire will be given an appreciation award.

Disclosing this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, explained that a total of 10,183 students would graduate, with 282 bagging first class degree.

Also, 1,604 are graduating at postgraduate diploma, academic masters, professional masters, Doctor of Philosophy and professional doctorate degree levels.

All the graduates are from 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

“With the total of 282 first class students in the two academic sessions, the university is therefore graduating her highest number of first class in 40 years. I am happy to announce our best graduating students for the two academic sessions – 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions in this year’s ceremony.

“For 2020/2021 academic session, Lopez Feyisayo Divine, Department of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine with a CGPA of 4.91 (First Class Honours). In the 2021/2022 academic session, we have Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, Law, CGPA of 5.00 (First Class Honours). I am also glad to announce that Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, with a CGPA of 5.00 (First Class Honours) is LASU’s Best Graduating Student in history. I congratulate her, her family and the Faculty of Law on this laudable feat,” she stated.

The VC also announced that the management of the institution would reward her with a cash prize of N500,000.

Also, the Senate of the university has approved the conferment of the title of Distinguished Professor on two lecturers in the institution.

They are Prof. Dapo Folorunsho Asaju of the Department of Religious and Peace Studies and Prof. Babajide Olufemi Elemo of the Department of Biochemistry.

As part of the events listed for the convocation ceremonies, a convocation lecture titled “The impact of digitalisation on higher education in the digital age,” to be delivered by Mr Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

Olatunji-Bello also reeled out a number of achievements so far recorded by her administration including academic development which has seen higher ranking for the university, accreditation of courses, collaboration with other universities among others.