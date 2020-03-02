Labour Party rejects Interim committee for IPAC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Ameh is Council’s President

…Warns against attempt to suffocate party democracy

By Chris Ochayi

The leadership of Labour Party, LP, Monday, rejected the Interim Management Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, describing it as product of illegality conceived by few rascals pushing for selfish agenda.

National chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, while dissociating the party from the contraption at a media briefing Monday, in Abuja, said he was never invited to any meeting; neither was consulted before the establishment of the purported Interim Management committee.

Alhaji Abdulsalam noted that there is a duly elected Executive of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, under the leadership of High Chief Peter Ameh as the National President, while also advising the desperate young men to wait for outcome of the suit before a competent court of jurisdiction on the matter.

According to him, “It the light of recent happenings in the Political space, it has become imperative that I clear the air on some pressing issues.

“Shortly after the February 6th announcement by the Independent National Electoral Committee, which affected some Political Parties, a group of Political Party Chairmen announced themselves as the Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council.

“I find it rather baffling and incomprehensible that a group of seven Political Party Chairmen would go on air to proclaim that after a two day brainstorming meeting they were appointed as Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council.

“I want to make it categorically clear today that I was never invited to any meeting, neither was I consulted before the institution of this purported Interim Management Committee. Such an organ is alien to the Code of Conduct for the Inter Party Advisory Council and a respected entity such as the Labour Party can never be Party to such illegality.

“I am also very much aware that at least Nine (9) other Political Parties among the eighteen (18) were also not contacted.

“I find it sad that these young men that should be at the forefront of things being done properly and in accordance With corporate best practice are rather pushing for a selfish agenda which is detrimental to the growth and the development of the Council.

“I hereby call on these young men to retrace their steps and strive to work to ensure that the right things are done the right way and to work in unity in the development of our democracy.

“I wish to remind my colleagues that there is. a duly elected Executive of the Inter Party Advisory Council. I also Wish to remind them that there is a Suit before a competent Court of jurisdiction and uritil that Suit is conclusively settled any action taken as to the subject matter of the suit is sub judicial and I Will not be a part of such.”

