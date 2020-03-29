Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: UCH chief medical doctor tests positive for Coronavirus

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo

By David Royal

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the chief medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan UCH has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed on Sunday morning in a statement signed by the CMD himself.

The statement reads: “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

The CMD who acknowledged that Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think,  enjoined everyone to take precautions.

According to him, if one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous.

He urged Nigerians to Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.

