US President, Biden, tests positive for COVID-19

By Biodun Busari
The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has tested for COVID-19 according to a statement by the White House on Thursday.
Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said he was suffering fatigue, a dry cough and runny nose, but added that they were only mild symptoms.
According to Daily Mail, the First lady Jill Biden, who tested negative despite being a close contact, also said the President was doing well.
“I talked to him just a few minutes ago,” she told reporters during a trip to Detroit. “He’s doing fine, he’s feeling good.”
Biden, 79, had two jabs of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office. He received a first booster shot in September and a second on March 30.
“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”